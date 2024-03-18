LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver escaped injury Monday when the truck he was driving was hit by a commuter-rail train in Littleton.

Eddie Barry, the driver whose truck was struck, said traffic held him up at the intersection, causing his truck to get stuck partially over the tracks.

When the safety arms came down to warn of the train, he said it was too late.

There were no reported injuries or damage to the train.

The tractor-trailer suffered significant damage.

There were delays on the Fitchburg Line immediately following the crash and trains are continuing to operate at reduced speeds in the area.

The cause remains under investigation.

