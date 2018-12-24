Driver escapes injury when FedEx truck overturns in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A FedEx driver was uninjured Monday when the box truck they were driving flipped over on Route 95 in Westwood, state police said.

Troopers responding to the crash on the northbound side of the highway between Exits 13 and 14 found the FedEx truck on its roof.

Several lanes on the northbound side of the highway were shut down while crews worked to remove the truck.

The roadway has since reopened, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 N/B in #Westwood between x13 and 14, RTL closed due to box truck rollover. No injuries. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 24, 2018

Rollover 128 north at University Ave. single vehicle, minor injuries. Road open. pic.twitter.com/fnGYQiJ62Q — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) December 24, 2018

