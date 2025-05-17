STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was uninjured when their vehicle was struck by a train in Stoughton late Thursday night, transit police said.

Officers responding to Porter and Canton streets around 10 p.m. determined the safety warning system had been fully engaged when the driver of a 2019 Jaguar was struck. They said they didn’t notice the safety system.

A citation was issued and there were no reported injuries.

