LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury after their pickup truck was left mangled following a crash on Interstate 93 northbound in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of mile marker 13.6 just before 3:30 p.m. learned that a 2018 Ram 1500 had struck a disabled 2003 Chevy box van in the breakdown lane, according to state police.

The pickup truck sustained severe damage and its driver was transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews shut down three out of the four lanes for about an hour and a half until the vehicles and debris were removed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Douglas Bailey at 603-223-8553.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)