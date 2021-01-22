MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury after he crashed into a guardrail, leaving his car mangled in Merrimack, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound near mile marker 14.8 around 7:40 a.m. learned that a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had lost control, entered the center median, and struck the center guardrail, state police said.

The driver, a 33-year-old Manchester man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

The guardrail that was originally struck was pushed into the northbound lane of travel and a second vehicle hit it, state police said. There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.Torrens@dos.nh.gov .

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)