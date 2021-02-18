GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury after ice and snow flew off an SUV and shattered his pickup truck’s windshield in Gilford, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy patrolling Route 11 around 1:30 p.m. came upon a vehicle with a smashed windshield in the area of the Scenic Overlook.

The driver told the deputy that snow and ice had come off of a vehicle traveling in front of him, striking his windshield and subsequently breaking it, according to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle, described as a gray SUV, reportedly did not stop and continued traveling eastbound on Route 11 in the direction of Alton.

The driver sustained minor scrapes to his hands from the glass breaking but was otherwise uninjured, the sheriff’s department said.

Jessica’s Law requires all snow and ice to be cleared from vehicles prior to operating on roadways.

“This incident is a stark reminder of why this law is so important to follow,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Colcord at 603-527-5454.

