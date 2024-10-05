NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when the pickup truck they were driving was struck by an Amtrak train in North Andover.

Crews responding to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a train at the intersection of Ashland and Sutton streets around 2:30 p.m. found a severely damaged white pickup truck.

The tracks were temporarily closed while crews worked to remove the damaged vehicle from the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)