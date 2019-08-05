Driver escapes serious injury after slamming car into pole in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Falmouth Monday.

The driver, a 22-year-old Quincy woman, escaped serious injury after slamming the car into a telephone pole on Sippewissett Road.

The force of the impact caused significant damage to the front end of the car.

She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is now facing a citation for negligence, speeding and marked lanes violations.

It is not clear if residents in the area experienced any power disruption.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

