Driver escapes serious injury after slamming car into pole in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Foxborough on Saturday.

The driver of a white sedan escaped serious injury after slamming the car into a telephone pole on Cocasset Street around 6 a.m., according to a post on Foxborough police’s Facebook page.

The force of the impact caused significant damage to the front end of the car and to the pole.

National Grid arrived on the scene to survey the damage and fix any issues.

It is not clear if residents in the area experienced any power disruption.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)