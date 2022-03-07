SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury during a car crash in Sudbury early Sunday morning because they were wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbags deployed properly, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Maynard Road found a car had left the roadway, went down an embankment, partially rolled over, and then struck a tree, according to Sudbury police.

The driver was taken to a hospital with apparent minor injuries.

“We’re thankful the operator was able to walk away,” Sudbury police wrote on Facebook. “Speed was likely a factor, but what saved this operator’s life was the proper use of seatbelts. That combined with a full deployment of airbags aided in escaping a more severe injury.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

