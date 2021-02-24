Driver escapes serious injury in Auburn rollover crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are on the scene of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 20 on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the overturned vehicle suffered only a minor injury, police said.

Drivers are asked to go slow in the area as the cause of the crash is investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

Route 20 east at Appleton Road. Single car crash with minor injury to operator. Go slow in area please as investigation continues pic.twitter.com/qLjGjDAEOr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) February 24, 2021

