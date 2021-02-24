Driver escapes serious injury in Auburn rollover crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are on the scene of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 20 on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the overturned vehicle suffered only a minor injury, police said.

Drivers are asked to go slow in the area as the cause of the crash is investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

