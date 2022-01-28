NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver narrowly escaped serious injury after flipping his car in Norwood Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound side of Route 1 near the Boch Honda around 3 p.m. for reports of the crash and found the car overturned on its roof, according to a post on the police chief’s Twitter page.

Chief Brooks credited the driver’s wellbeing to seatbelts and airbags.

Traffic in the area will be temporarily delayed while crews work to clear the scene.

Rte 1 South at Boch Honda. No serious injuries (he was using seatbelts & airbags deployed) but traffic is slow. pic.twitter.com/XXPBDKX3JL — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) January 28, 2022

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

