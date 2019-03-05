Driver escapes serious injury when plow sends snow over highway overpass in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man says he’s lucky to have escaped serious injury when a plow truck pushed a chunk of snow off a highway overpass and onto his car in Woburn on Monday.

Daniel Curran said he was driving down Winn Street under the Route 128 overpass around 9:15 a.m. when a pile of snow and ice came crashing down onto his truck, causing extensive damage.

Prior to the incident, Curran said he saw a plow above him on the overpass.

“If that had hit the windshield, all of that hit the windshield, I may be in an ambulance on the way to the hospital or something,” Curran said.

State officials say they are checking into the incident. It is unclear who the plow belongs to.

A similar incident occurred at Logan Aiport, where a driver said a plow clearing the road above him pushed a wall of snow down onto the windshield of his car.

Massport released a statement saying they are investigating the incident at Logan Aiport and apologized to the driver.

