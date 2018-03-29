Driver extricated after crashing van into utility pole in Norwell

NORWELL, MA (WHDH) - One person was left trapped in a van Thursday morning after crashing into a utility pole and ripping down power lines in Norwell.

Officials say emergency crews extricated the victim from the wreckage on Forest Street. The individual was taken to an area hospital.

Police told 7’s Jonathan Hall that the victim, a retired state trooper, lost control of his vehicle. He was taken to South Shore Hospital with injures that did not appear to be serious.

A companion dog was also in the vehicle. The dog was not hurt.

The street is closed due to the downed pole and lines. Repair workers are on the scene.

It is believed that a neighbor in the area dialed 9-1-1 after the crash.

Forest Street in Norwell closed as a car knocks down a utility pole. It looks like a chain reaction impacting multiple poles. National Grid is working to replace them. No word on possible injuries. pic.twitter.com/AVQXqbZCP9 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 29, 2018

