Driver extricated after Medford crash leaves car on top of another vehicle

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist had to be extricated from the wreckage of a crash in Medford that left one car resting on top of another vehicle, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Medford Street near the Somerville line on Friday afternoon found a black Honda sedan on its side resting up against a parked car, photos shared by Medford Firefighters Local 1032 showed.

The car needed to be stabilized before firefighters could extricate the driver, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Medford Engine 5, Ladder 2, A1, and C2 responded to a car accident on Medford Street on the Somerville line. Somerville Fire also responded. The car needed to be stabilized before extricating the driver. Fortunately, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/qEoTbCf7WE — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) April 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)