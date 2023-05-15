BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is recovering after being pinned under a car after a rollover crash in Brockton, according to officials.

The Brockton Fire Department said the driver was found after crews were called to Route 24 around midnight for a report of a vehicle that had crashed and rolled over in the area.

First responders were able to locate the car in question, which appeared to have “rolled, went through a guard rail, down an embankment and traveled 25′ into the woods,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities said the driver was pinned under the car and needed to be extricated. From there, the driver was transported via MedFlight to a hospital in Boston, Brockton FD said.

No additional details, including the condition of the driver, were available.

