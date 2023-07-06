HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges after his car slammed into a house in Hanover early Thursday morning, police said.

Hanover police said a homeowner on Circuit Street in town first called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. saying they believed a car had just driven into the side of their home.

While on the phone, police said, the homeowner found the car indeed, stuck in a dining room area.

Police said emergency crews arriving at the scene found the car appeared to have left Circuit Street and crashed into the home after driving through the side yard.

As paramedics provided first aid to the driver, police said officers “could immediately detect a strong odor of alcohol.”

Police identified the driver as a 22-year-old man and said he was taken to a hospital. Fire officials separately described the driver’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police said the driver is facing multiple charges including OUI liquor. He is expected to be arraigned at a time to be determined.

While no one in the house was hurt, photos from the scene showed damage to the house itself.

The fire department said the Hanover building inspector and National Grid personnel responded to the scene alongside police and fire crews.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)