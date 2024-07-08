FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Falmouth man is facing an OUI charge after he allegedly crashed his car into a house off East Falmouth Highway early Sunday morning, police announced.

The crash happened at 780 East Falmouth Hwy. near 2:30 a.m. and significantly damaged the home.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and will be summonsed to Falmouth District Court to face charges.

Though there were no reported injuries inside the house, police in a statement said the car “penetrated fully into the kitchen of the residence.” Local fire officials said the crash caused a water leak and electrical hazards. The crash also structurally compromised the home, leaving it uninhabitable, according to the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department.

This weekend’s crash followed just under three years after another driver crashed into the same house in August 2021. The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Wareham man and died as a result of his injuries.

The 2021 crash also happened early on a Sunday morning and caused minor damage to the home.

In addition to his OUI charge, the driver in this weekend’s crash will face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, stop sign violation, speeding, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage.

