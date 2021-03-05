Driver facing attempted murder charge after pursuit ends in crash in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An unidentified woman is facing several charges including attempted murder after she failed to stop for Walpole police Friday.

Officers responding to reports of an erratic driver heading toward the high school on Common Street around 11 a.m. came across the silver Honda sedan and attempted to pull the woman behind the wheel over to no avail, according to a release issued by the department.

They said she was uncooperative and only stopped driving to yell profanities at them before taking off once again. During the pursuit, the woman allegedly ran a red light and turned onto Darwin Lane and was able to avoid a number of cruisers by driving over a lawn and driveway.

Officers said they were able to contain the car for a short time on Common Street but said while they were approaching the car on foot, the driver “suddenly and deliberately accelerated” in an attempt to strike them down.

Neither officer was injured.

She was able to once again evade capture by driving through two cruisers where a Good Samaritan attempted to stop her by crashing into the Honda head-on.

Neither were injured in the crash and the woman was taken into custody.

