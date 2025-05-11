BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bourne man is facing criminal charges after a wild police chase on Saturday night ended in a crash, officials said.

Officers who tried to stop a Chrysler 300 on Head of the Bay Road around 9 p.m. for having a false license plate arrested the driver, later identified as Robert Diaz, 65, after he fled, turned onto a dirt path, and crashed into a tree, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, committing a numbered plate violation, and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

