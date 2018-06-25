Driver facing charges after Falmouth rollover

A drive is facing charges after this rollover in Falmouth. Courtesy Falmouth Police Department.

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing criminal charges after their car rolled over onto a beach in Falmouth Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported rollover crash at the end of Central Avenue about 6:32 a.m. found an overturned 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The 48-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, allegedly lost control at a turn at Central Avenue and Menhauant Road.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charges are pending.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)