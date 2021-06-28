BOSTON (WHDH) - State police arrested a Fall River man Monday after they say he fled a traffic stop and took a wild ride down a bike path on Castle Island in an attempt to evade capture.

A trooper who tried to stop a motorist for driving erratically on Day Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. say the driver, later identified as Jovan Brown, 37, fled toward Castle Island and drove through several bike baths surrounding Fort Independence, triggering a large police response, according to state police.

Christopher Hazelwood, the general manager at the landmark Sullivan’s Castle Island said he quickly put his restaurant into lockdown when he was told what was going on right outside.

“Just everybody safe and calm and just go through our training,” he recalled. “Keep everybody happy while we were there.”

Brown eventually stopped the car and walked away while talking on a cellphone. He was taken into custody without incident.

There were no reported injuries.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges including being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant, failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment of children, assault to intimidate, assault and battery on a police officer, assault to commit a felony, disturbing the peace, trespassing with a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.





