SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a state police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Sharon early Sunday morning.

The cruiser was unoccupied when it was rear-ended on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 23, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the vehicle and three passengers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the driver will face charges of operating under influence of alcohol, open container marijuana, operating to endanger, failure to move over, and speeding.

The crash remains under investigation.

Just after midnight, Troopers at car fire 95 NB prior to Ex 23. Cruiser rear ended. No Troopers Injured. OP & 3 Pass to good Samaritan hospital, non-life threatening injuries. Operator charged w/ OUI alcohol, Open container Marijuana, Op to endanger, Fail to move over, Speeding. pic.twitter.com/MU9wDDmV5g — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 24, 2022

