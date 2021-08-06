RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — A Hopkinton man has been charged in connection with a traffic crash last month that killed a well-known Rhode Island civil rights lawyer and injured his wife, police said.

Rosheed Faison, 40, was arraigned Thursday on charges of driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, Richmond police said in a statement.

He did not enter pleas and was released on personal recognizance. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

The July 1 crash in front of Richmond Elementary School killed H. Jefferson Melish, 73, and seriously injured his wife, Joanne, 74, who was in the passenger’s seat.

Faison was driving his pickup truck east when he lost control on a curve, crossed the double yellow line, and struck Melish’s westbound vehicle head on, police said.

Faison was not injured.

Melish handled cases for the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and had served on the ACLU’s Board of Directors, the organization said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)