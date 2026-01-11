HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say speeding is what caused a single-car crash in Hingham on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Gardner Street and Harvest Lane determined the 20-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash, according to police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)