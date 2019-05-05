Driver facing criminal charges after woman killed in East Boston rollover crash

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash in East Boston Sunday.

Dylan Etheridge is set to be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court Monday on several charges including motor vehicle homicide, according to a Suffolk District Attorney spokesperson.

Emergency crews responding to a violent single-car accident on Bennington Street found a car on its roof and three people inside.

One woman was killed in the crash, another was seriously injured.

“He is very emotional, he is very upset,” Etheridge’s attorney Peter Marano said. “Obviously, he feels for everyone involved and we all do.”

Police have not yet identified the woman who was killed or the condition of the other injured person.

Neighbors who heard the crash and rushed outside also found five parked cars heavily damaged.

“My car, which I didn’t even realize was my car at first, and then the (other) car on its roof,” witness Daniel Tabares said. “I’m telling you, it was bad at that point.”

A cellphone recording shows firefighters pushing cars back into their parking spots and photos show the amount of damage done.

The incident, which happened near the Orient Heights MBTA station, remains under investigation.

“It was a tragic accident. There was no malicious intent,” Marano said. “It was an accident. It is a tragedy for everybody involved. All the families that are in this are hurt.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)