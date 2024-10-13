RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a driving under the influence charge after a rollover crash on Friday night in Raymond, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on Route 101 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. found the driver, James Miller, 41, of Weare, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to Elliot Hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that the pickup truck left the road, entered the median and rolled over. The impact separated the cab from the vehicle’s chassis.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Hunt at (603) 271-3636.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)