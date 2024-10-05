BOSTON (WHDH) - Two workers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near a construction zone on the Mass. Pike early Saturday morning resulted in a driver being arrested on a drunken driving charge, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. found two workers injured at the Beacon Street overpass, according to state police.

An investigation determined a Nissan Pathfinder driver by Pedro Campos, 32, of Wellesley Hills, struck an elevated scissor lift with two workers on it, police said.. Campos was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The two workers were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Campos is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)