HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after crashing into a deck and then a large pond in Hudson, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Lawrence Road around 2:30 a.m. determined Alexander Doyle, 20, of Barnstead, New Hampshire, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on Robinson Road when they drove through the intersection and into a large deck connected to a house, according to police.

When reversing away from the crash, Doyle allegedly crashed into a large pond next the house. They were uninjured in the crash.

Doyle was arrested at the scene on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and is schedule to be arraigned in 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua on May 29.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Officer Daniel Donahue at (603) 886-6011.

