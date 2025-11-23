OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing an operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol charge after crashing into ab uilding on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Third World Trading Co. on Circuit Avenue around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Tacoma that had caused extensive damage, according to police.

The driver was uninjured and declined medical attention.

An investigation determined the driver had struck a different building, then a vehicle before hitting the business.

The 43-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and improper operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Edgartown District Court.

