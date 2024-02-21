BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing an operating under the influence charge after jumping a curb and slamming into a home in Brockton late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Crescent Street around 10 p.m. found a vehicle that had left a gaping hole in the front of the residence.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center to be treated for undisclosed injuries. She was also cited for operating under the influence and possession of an open container in a vehicle.

Crews could be seen repairing the damage overnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

