Driver facing DUI charge after serious accident

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing a drunken driving charge following a serious crash in Hingham.
Officers say they have placed a person under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol after they crashed their silver sedan on Gardner Street over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The single-car accident caused serious front end damage to the vehicle.
No one was hurt.
