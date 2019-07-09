Driver facing DUI charge after serious accident

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing a drunken driving charge following a serious crash in Hingham.

Officers say they have placed a person under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol after they crashed their silver sedan on Gardner Street over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The single-car accident caused serious front end damage to the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

One. How many drivers we arrested over the July 4th holiday weekend for #drunkdriving. This single car crash on Gardner St. Fortunately with no injuries. #preventable pic.twitter.com/WKGqH3hwB7 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 9, 2019

