NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man is facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence in connection with a deadly crash in Norton on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Oak Street around 4 p.m. found a Toyota Camry that had left the road, slammed into a stone wall, and struck a large tree, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

The driver, Rusell Stone, 59, and a 51-year-old Fall River woman remain hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital.

A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her name has not been released.

Following an investigation, Stone was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

