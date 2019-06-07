Driver facing motor vehicle homicide charge in deadly head-on crash in Auburn

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a vehicular homicide charge Friday in connection with a violent head-on crash in Auburn that left a man dead and another person injured, officials said.

DeJesus Amaro will be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on numerous charges including motor vehicle homicide in connection with the multi-vehicle crash on Washington Street on Thursday, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash about 1:45 p.m. determined that Amaro’s Ford Explorer had crossed the double-yellow line and struck an oncoming Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

A surveillance camera recording showed Amaro running away from the scene prior to being apprehended.

A passenger in the Jeep, who family members identified as Mike Robidoux, was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

Amaro, who had outstanding warrants, was taken into custody at the hospital.

