Driver facing multiple charges after driving his pickup truck into a Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a driver who allegedly drove a pickup truck into a home in Falmouth early on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash just after 1:40 a.m. on Jones Road found a pickup truck that crashed into a home, according to police.

Firefighters and officers on scene found a lone resident inside the home at the time of the crash who was unharmed, police said.

The driver, identified as a 36-year-old Falmouth man, refused medical treatment and was placed under arrest for speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Extensive damage was caused to the home.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)