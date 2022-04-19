GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car took a dangerous drive off the road in Greenfield on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the General Pierce Bridge around 7:30 a.m for reports of the incident and upon their arrival, found a 2015 Nissan that had crashed through the barricades that were erected to keep drivers off the bridge which is currently under construction, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The vehicle continued to travel over the bridge until it fell off the decking onto the exposed beams, according to police.

The driver was transported to Franklin Medical Center for an evaluation and is said to be facing a charge for operating under the influence of alcohol.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)