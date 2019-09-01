Driver facing OUI charges after crash in Rehoboth that injured juvenile passenger

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rehoboth man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing in Rehoboth late Saturday night with a young juvenile passenger, officials said.

Rehoboth police received a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 34 Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. and the caller stated the vehicle flipped over and there were two occupants inside.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews responding to the scene found the driver, Nuno Alves, 42, and a young juvenile passenger who both managed to get out of the overturned vehicle.

An investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling on Elm Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a large stone wall part of a bridge on the street.

The car destroyed a 6- to 7-foot section of the wall before continuing another 100 feet. The vehicle then struck a light post and a large boulder so hard that the car was thrown about 45 feet, causing the car to flip over and travel another 37 feet on its roof before coming to rest, police say.

Officers detected signs of impairment resulting in standardized field sobriety tests. Alves was then placed in custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while OUI, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

Alves was transported to an area hospital for his injuries and was later released for booking.

The juvenile passenger was also transported to an area hospital. The extent of the juvenile’s injuries is unknown.

Alves was later released on $540 bail.

Alves is scheduled for his arraignment on Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

