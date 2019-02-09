Driver facing OUI charges after crash in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Revere early Saturday morning.

State troopers responding to the area of 221 Broadway say 38-year-old Robert Ongaba narrowly missed hitting a cruiser before slamming into another car.

Ongaba was arrested and charged with an OUI, as well as the destruction of property and other driving violations, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

Ongaba is slated to appear in Chelsea District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)