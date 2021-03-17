DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are looking into whether driver fatigue played a role in a rollover crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Spaulding Turnpike southbound at the Dover toll plaza around 6 a.m. learned that Kurt Roth, 46, of Kittery Point, Maine, lost control of his vehicle, causing it to hit the cement barrier at the toll plaza before rolling over and coming to a final rest within the toll lane, according to state police.

Roth sustained non-life-threatening injuries and state police say he was cleared at the scene by medical personnel.

The toll plaza sustained minimal damage.

Driver fatigue appears to be a possible contributing factor in the crash, according to state police; however, this remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Bailey at (603) 223-8490, or via email at matthew.bailey@dos.nh.gov.

