Driver fleeing police in stolen car strikes, injures landscaper in Milton

Authorities are investigating after a landscaper was struck and injured by a driver who was fleeing from police in a stolen car in Milton on Saturday, sources tell 7’s Jonathan Hall.

The landscaper was struck on Brook Road. His coworkers say he was knocked unconscious and suffered an ankle injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Several cars were also damaged during the chase.

A witness said she heard the sound of crashing metal before the suspect drove onto a nearby lawn.

Breaking: Milton and State Police on Brook Road. A source tells me a person in a stolen car struck a landscaper, injuring him, during a chase. A co worker says the man was knocked unconscious and injured his ankle but should be ok. He’s hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/o6rfUNdjM2 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 1, 2018

