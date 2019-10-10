Driver fleeing scene of hit-and-run smashes into ambulance responding to original crash in Weymouth, police say

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Weymouth Thursday night struck an ambulance responding to the original crash that occurred further down the street, according to Weymouth police.

Crews responding to the scene at the intersection of Bridge and Lovell streets around 5:45 p.m. found a South Shore Hospital ambulance with heavy front end damage and a red sedan similarly damaged.

Two EMS employees were transported to South Shore Hospital along with the driver of the car.

Police said she will be facing charges once she is released from the hospital.

No further information was released regarding the hit-and-run.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

