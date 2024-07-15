FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after crashing while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Foxboro on Sunday.

Troopers who tried to stop a driver on I-95 called off a pursuit after they fled at a high rate of speed.

The driver later crashed in Foxboro, where the crumpled car was found off the road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

