Driver fleeing traffic stop, passenger arrested after crashing into Lynn storefront

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver fleeing a traffic stop in Lynn struck a police cruiser before colliding with another vehicle and hitting a storefront Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers pulled a car over on Joyce Street around 7 p.m. for multiple traffic offenses when the female driver backed up and almost hit the officers, Lynn police said.

She allegedly struck their cruiser before driving away from the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it collided with another car at Essex and Chatham streets, sending it into a storefront.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle fled on foot but was shortly taken into custody, according to police.

The driver was also arrested.

The 37-year-old operator and sole occupant of the car that was struck was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people arrested were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers reportedly recovered a firearm and ammunition at the scene.

Both suspects, whose names have not been released, are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court.

