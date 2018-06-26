Driver flees after car crash sparks apartment building fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver fled after slamming their car into the side of a Worcester apartment building, sparking a large fire Monday night, fire officials said.

The car crashed head-on into the building at the corner of Cambridge and Freeland streets around 11 p.m.

The collision shocked the building’s owner, Amilton Semedo, who heard the crash.

“I came out to sit on the patio in the back,” he said. “I heard a big boom and I came outside. There’s a car there.”

That’s when he said he started to see a fire that had sparked go up the side of the building.

“The car literally almost blew up,” Semedo recalled.

The driver took off running but police caught him not far from the scene, fire officials said. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

District Chief Edward Thomas explained that the fire moved so quickly due to the building’s siding.

“This building has gasoline siding, what the fire department calls gasoline siding,” he said. “It’s asphalt siding under vinyl, so that caused rapid extension up the surface. The fire got up into the attic, which precipitated an attic collapse.”

The collapse forced firefighters to battle the flames from the outside.

No one was hurt and everyone made it out safely.

Worcester police are investigating the cause of the crash.

