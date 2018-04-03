TEMPLE, GA (WHDH) — A driver in Georgia had just seconds to spare when a train crashed into his truck.

The driver of a semi-trailer truck ran away from the train tracks just seconds before a train collided with the semi at a railroad crossing.

In the dramatic footage taken at the crossing, the man can be seen getting out of the cab as the gates rested on top of the trailer and light’s warned of the incoming train.

The train hit the truck, dragged the cab down the tracks and took the crossing gate with it.

The train’s brakes screeched as the engineer tried to bring it to a stop before impact.

The train crew and truck driver are both said to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)