BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who fled a traffic stop early Sunday morning was hospitalized after crashing on Route 24 in Braintree, police said.

A trooper who tried to stop a car for motor vehicle violations on Route 93 southbound in Braintree said the driver refused to stop and go onto Route 24 southbound, where they crash in the area of Exit 38.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center.

He will be booked on several outstanding warrants after his release from the hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)