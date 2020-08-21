RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are looking to speak with a good Samaritan and whoever else may have witnessed a crash that left five people injured, including one seriously, on Route 24 southbound in Randolph on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a serious crash at exit 20B shortly after 7 a.m. found a 1999 Ford Explorer with five occupants traveling southbound in the second lane from the right had crossed into the far right lane, presumably to take the exit, when it clipped the front end of a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The impact caused the Explorer to roll over into the infield between the highway and the ramp.

The driver, a 62-year-old Dorchester woman, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters after receiving what state police called valuable emergency first aid from a good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan left the scene once EMS personnel arrived and state police are looking to speak to him to determine whether he witnessed the crash and also to thank him for assisting the driver at the scene.

The driver was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said. Her current condition has not been released.

Her four passengers — a 65-year-old Mattapan woman, a 39-year-old Boston man, a 36-year-old Mattapan man, and a 27-year-old Dorchester woman — sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 34-year-old Weymouth man, had no apparent injuries, state police added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police — Milton barracks at 617-698-5840.

Medflight has been requested after a rollover on 24 SB In Stoughton. Traffic is stopped in that direction for now. @7News pic.twitter.com/yAZWWJHQrM — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 21, 2020

NOW: Exit ramp closed on Route 24 SB at exit 20B in #Stoughton to accommodate arrival of MedFlight in response to rollover in area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 21, 2020

