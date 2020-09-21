BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was flown to a Boston hospital after crashing into a pole in a Barnstable village early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash in the area of 240 River Road in Marstons Mills around 1 a.m. found a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 21-year-old man had collided with a telephone pole, causing it to snap in half and pull down live wires, according to fire officials.

The driver had gotten himself out of the car before first responders arrived.

He was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

