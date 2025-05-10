CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who said she was following Waze’s directions and couldn’t see well ended up on commuter rail tracks in Chelsea on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Arlington at 6th Street around 5:45 p.m. found the vehicle on the railroad tracks.

There were no reported injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the tracks were inspected and cleared.

