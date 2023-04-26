BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver for the MBTA’s service The RIDE is off the job after being accused of taking a passenger on a troubling trip.

James Norris, who has cerebral palsy, says The RIDE arrived almost two hours late. He says he asked to be dropped off before another passenger, but the driver refused.

The man also says the driver refused to take him back home and ignored orders from an MBTA dispatcher.

“I started to get butterflies in my stomach, and then because I had to wait on hold for the ride for about 25 minutes, my phone was round 20 to 25 percent,” Norris said.

“Meanwhile, my family is sending me text messages asking where I’m at to make sure just in case the phone runs out of battery,” he added. “I definitely had some major butterflies for sure.”

The MBTA released a statement saying, “The MBTA offers its sincere apologies to the RIDE customer for his troubling experience. The driver has been removed from service at the direction of the MBTA while the investigation advances.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)